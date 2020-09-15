Gustin, Myrtle Mae



June 3, 1927 - September 5, 2020



Myrtle "Mae" Gustin passed away peacefully September 5, 2020 and was preceded in death by her husband, Willard L. Gustin. Mae was born on June 3rd, 1927 in Waukon, Iowa to Earl and Myrtle Beardmore.



Survived by four children: Tahni Gustin of Blair, NE; Rick Gustin of Homer, AK; Lisa Gustin (Paul Duran) of Glenwood, IA; and Karen Gustin of Lincoln, NE; two grandchildren and two sisters: Jane Schoh and Ruby Herman of Waukon, IA.



