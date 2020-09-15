1/
Myrtle Mae Gustin
Gustin, Myrtle Mae

June 3, 1927 - September 5, 2020

Myrtle "Mae" Gustin passed away peacefully September 5, 2020 and was preceded in death by her husband, Willard L. Gustin. Mae was born on June 3rd, 1927 in Waukon, Iowa to Earl and Myrtle Beardmore.

Survived by four children: Tahni Gustin of Blair, NE; Rick Gustin of Homer, AK; Lisa Gustin (Paul Duran) of Glenwood, IA; and Karen Gustin of Lincoln, NE; two grandchildren and two sisters: Jane Schoh and Ruby Herman of Waukon, IA.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17Th St
Blair, NE 68008
