1/1
Nancy Ann Jepson Naylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naylor, Nancy Ann Jepson

Age 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 15th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jepson in 1984 and her 2nd husband Kirk Naylor in 2001. She is survived by her son Dick (Pam) Jepson, daughter Sue (Mike) Wright, grandchildren Jessica Wright and Michaela (Brennan) Nicholson, great-grandchildren Zane and Zayla Nicholson.

She was born and raised in Council Bluffs, IA, raised her family in Omaha then later moved to Naples FL where she enjoyed golfing and bridge into her 90s. She enjoyed life to it's fullest! We will all miss her greatly. Private Service Later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved