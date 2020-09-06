1/1
Nile James Hobbs
Hobbs, Nile James

March 19, 1939 - September 4, 2020

Age 81. Preceded in death by parents, Carl J. and Lois L. Hobbs; brother, David Hobbs. Survived by wife of 57 years, Virginia; daughters, Holly Krecklow (Dennis) and Jill Sterling (Mike); grandchildren, Connor Krecklow, Chance Sterling, Kaity Krecklow and Ty Sterling; many loving relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Nile's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Youth for Christ, attn: Gretna Campus Life, 5062 S. 108th St., Box #160, Omaha, NE 68137; Cure Search for Childhood Cancer, PO Box 45781, Baltimore, MD 21297-5781.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
(402) 291-5000
