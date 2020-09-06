1/
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Gunia
Gunia, Patricia Ann "Patsy"

February 28, 1939 - August 24, 2020

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sophie Gunia; and brother, Jerry Gunia. She is survived by her brother, Ron (Linda) Gunia of Alliance NE, Jim (Debbie) Gunia of VA, Larry (Suzi) Gunia of SD, and Gary (Jackie) Gunia; sisters, Judy (Bud) Cain of WY, Kitty (Tom ) Micek of Fremont NE, Joann (Steve ) Manger of CO, Janet (Bill) Lehn, and Theresa (Rodney) Brase; sister-in-law, Karen Gunia; 35 nieces and nephews; 87 great-nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Flora Ilambo and family; and the staff and associates of Duet/Happenings (Encore).

VISITATION: Tuesday, September 8, 4-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 9, 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials to be directed to St. Cecilia Cathedral, and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
