1/
Patrick Leroy Haverty
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haverty, Patrick Leroy

February 2, 1962 - September 10, 2020

He was born in Merced, CA to Leroy "Dale" and Anna Pearl (Barbour) Haverty. Survivors include his wife, Deanna; children, Brent, Lindsey (Matt), and Craig (Emily); grandchildren, Lucas, Natalie, Blake, Dominic, Claire, and Mya; parents, Dale and Anna; sisters, Linda Rugg (Ulf Olsson), and Lora (John) Tomlinson; and brother, Marty Haverty.

VISITATION with family from 5-7pm Monday. CELEBRATION of LIFE and lunch will be 10:30am Tuesday, September 15, both at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, 7805 Center St. in Omaha. Attendees can share memories and stories if desired, or written stories can be shared if submitted. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.marshallfuneral.com

MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPEL

1109 First Corso, Nebraska City, NE (402) 873-5331    

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved