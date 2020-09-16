1/1
Patsy Jean (Albert) Schrant
1955 - 2020
Schrant, Patsy Jean (Albert)

December 7, 1955 - September 14, 2020

Age 64. Patsy Jean (Albert) Schrant was born on December 7, 1955 to Dale and Helen Anne (Erikson) Albert in Sheldon, IA. She attended the Hartley Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. She also attended Northwest Iowa Technical College and graduated from their secretarial program.

She worked at Preis Insurance in Sanborn for eight years, Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk and Papillion, NE, and Darling International in Bellevue, NE until her retirement.

She married Michael Joseph Schrant on June 20, 1992, and they lived in Norfolk and Bellevue, NE. Mike and Pat met many good friends, locally, regionally, and nationally while enjoying square and round dancing.

Patsy is survived by her faithful husband of 28 years and dance partner, Michael; brother, Randy Albert (Robin) of Spencer, IA; nieces, Traci Genson (Daniel), Kahlie and Addy Sue of Spencer, IA; nephews, Christopher Albert (Shelby), Maren and Nolan Albert of Ames, IA, Doug (Taylor), Kinnick, Trice, and Carver Albert of Spencer, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Helen Albert.

VISITATION: Thursday, September 17th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 18th, 10am, Wildewood Church, 1255 Royal Dr., Papillion, NE 68046. A link to view the funeral service will be here when it becomes available. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, September 19th, 11am, Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn, IA. Memorials to Wildewood Church (https://www.wccomaha.com).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wildewood Church
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roseland Cemetery
