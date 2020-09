Parker, Paul A.January 15, 1932 - May 18, 2020Omaha. Paul was an esteemed musician, music teacher, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Bess Parker; siblings, Roy (Billie) Parker, Phyllis (Stan) Cook, and Mary (Luther) Hutton. He is survived by daughter, Diane Finney; sons, Doug (Lisa) Parker and Don Parker; 7 grandchildren: Jack, Sara and Samantha Finney, Nicole (Zachary) Parrott, Zach Parker, Jordain (Kyle) Smith and Cody (KC) Parker; and 4 great grandchildren: Carson and Harley Parker, Paisley Riviera and Charlie Parrott.CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICES Monday, September 21, 1pm at Gretna United Methodist Church 11457 S 204th Street Gretna, NE 68028. Memorials to Gretna United Methodist and to the National Parks, www.Nationalparks.org Facebook Live Link for Paul's funeral.For more information on Paul's life, please visit the link below.Roeder Mortuary11710 Standing Stone – Gretna, NE – 402-332-0090