Paul A. Parker
1932 - 2020
Parker, Paul A.

January 15, 1932 - May 18, 2020

Omaha. Paul was an esteemed musician, music teacher, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Bess Parker; siblings, Roy (Billie) Parker, Phyllis (Stan) Cook, and Mary (Luther) Hutton. He is survived by daughter, Diane Finney; sons, Doug (Lisa) Parker and Don Parker; 7 grandchildren: Jack, Sara and Samantha Finney, Nicole (Zachary) Parrott, Zach Parker, Jordain (Kyle) Smith and Cody (KC) Parker; and 4 great grandchildren: Carson and Harley Parker, Paisley Riviera and Charlie Parrott.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICES Monday, September 21, 1pm at Gretna United Methodist Church 11457 S 204th Street Gretna, NE 68028. Memorials to Gretna United Methodist and to the National Parks, www.Nationalparks.org.

Facebook Live Link for Paul's funeral.

Facebook.com/gretnaneumc

For more information on Paul's life, please visit the link below.

Roeder Mortuary

11710 Standing Stone – Gretna, NE – 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Gretna United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE 68028
(402) 332-0090
