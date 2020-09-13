Parker, Paul A.
January 15, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Omaha. Paul was an esteemed musician, music teacher, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Bess Parker; siblings, Roy (Billie) Parker, Phyllis (Stan) Cook, and Mary (Luther) Hutton. He is survived by daughter, Diane Finney; sons, Doug (Lisa) Parker and Don Parker; 7 grandchildren: Jack, Sara and Samantha Finney, Nicole (Zachary) Parrott, Zach Parker, Jordain (Kyle) Smith and Cody (KC) Parker; and 4 great grandchildren: Carson and Harley Parker, Paisley Riviera and Charlie Parrott.
CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICES Monday, September 21, 1pm at Gretna United Methodist Church 11457 S 204th Street Gretna, NE 68028. Memorials to Gretna United Methodist and to the National Parks, www.Nationalparks.org
Facebook Live Link for Paul's funeral.Facebook.com/gretnaneumc
For more information on Paul's life, please visit the link below.
