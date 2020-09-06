Hanselman, Paul Leo



August 29, 1939 - September 4, 2020



Paul Leo Hanselman passed away on September 4, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Fort Dodge, IA on August 29, 1939. He married Patricia Lynn Erickson on September 17, 1977. He is survived by daughters, Stacey (James) Feak, Bonnie (Trevor) Jones, and Brenda (Josh) Neal; grandchildren, Leo Feak, Sadie Feak, and Lane Feak; brother, Lloyd (Mary) Hanselman; and sisters and brothers in-law; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in his death by his wife, Patricia Hanselman; father, Leo Hanselman; and mother, Florence Hanselman.



VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, September 10, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th St. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or St. Mark Lutheran Church.



