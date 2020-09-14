Billings, Paul S.November 3, 1938 - September 10, 2020Age 81 years of Omaha. Proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Survived by his wife, Patricia; his son, Craig Billings (Sandy); daughters, Barbara Brown, and Jodi (Ron) Kosiba; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters.VISITATION: Wednesday, September 16, from 10am–12Noon at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Private Family Burial in Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to St Jude Hospital, or The Salvation Army. To sign the guest book and share a memory visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171