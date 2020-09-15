1/1
Peter Joseph Palma III
Palma, Peter Joseph III

May 26, 1954 - September 12, 2020

Peter Joseph Palma III, aged 66, passed away September 12,2020, in Council Bluffs, IA. He was born in Omaha, NE, to Peter Palma Jr. and Carmen (Rivera) Palma on May 26, 1954.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elisha Palma. He is survived by his parents; loving partner, Susan Ryder; daughters, Briana Palma, Bethany (Austin) Gutridge, Kayla Palma, and Cali Palma; granddaughters, Jaleana, Jocelyn, Zariah, and Zoey; grandson, Calvin; brother, Rick (Lynn) Palma; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was a girl dad in every sense of the term and a Los Angeles Laker for life. He lived for cheering on the Huskers every Saturday.

VISITATION: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1pm, also at the funeral home.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-9988
