Palma, Peter Joseph III



May 26, 1954 - September 12, 2020



Peter Joseph Palma III, aged 66, passed away September 12,2020, in Council Bluffs, IA. He was born in Omaha, NE, to Peter Palma Jr. and Carmen (Rivera) Palma on May 26, 1954.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Elisha Palma. He is survived by his parents; loving partner, Susan Ryder; daughters, Briana Palma, Bethany (Austin) Gutridge, Kayla Palma, and Cali Palma; granddaughters, Jaleana, Jocelyn, Zariah, and Zoey; grandson, Calvin; brother, Rick (Lynn) Palma; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was a girl dad in every sense of the term and a Los Angeles Laker for life. He lived for cheering on the Huskers every Saturday.



VISITATION: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1pm, also at the funeral home.



