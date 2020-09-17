Jacobo, Ramon



January 31, 1930 - September 13, 2020



On September 13, 2020 owner and founder of Jacobo's Grocery Ramon Jacobo, 90, passed away of natural causes.



He was a man who had a vision and determination to make a better life for himself, his family and his community. He started the family grocery store in 1976 and continued to manage it until his death. Not only was he a successful businessman he was able to pass on important qualities in his life of showing patience, being responsible, courteous and most important honesty.



He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Cirina; his four children: Jose (Donna), Carlos, Alfred and Martha; and his six grandchildren: Carlos Jr., Fernando, Manuel, Karla, Sarah and Daniela.



Family INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery.



