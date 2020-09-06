West, Raymond O.
February 26, 1939 - September 2, 2020
Omaha. Survived by sister, Molle West; children, Toni Hayes, Timothy L West; grandchildren, Alisha, Adam, Timothy, Ryan, Alexander; great grandchildren, Shayna, Breigha, Joseph, Landon; family and friends.
VISITATION Wednesday 5-6:30pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 11am at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service 2pm Graceland Cemetery at Blencoe, IA. Memorials to VFW Post Onawa, IA.
