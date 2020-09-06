1/
Raymond O. West
West, Raymond O.

February 26, 1939 - September 2, 2020

Omaha. Survived by sister, Molle West; children, Toni Hayes, Timothy L West; grandchildren, Alisha, Adam, Timothy, Ryan, Alexander; great grandchildren, Shayna, Breigha, Joseph, Landon; family and friends.

VISITATION Wednesday 5-6:30pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 11am at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service 2pm Graceland Cemetery at Blencoe, IA. Memorials to VFW Post Onawa, IA.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
