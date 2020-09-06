1/1
Reva Annette Lawless
Lawless, Reva Annette

December 12, 1936 - August 28, 2020

Reva Annette Lawless passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 83. She was born on December 12, 1936, in Corder, Missouri to Mary and Robert Beard. Reva was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan and loved watching college football. She also enjoyed reading and could often be found in her yard keeping things neat and tidy. She will be remembered as a person who lovingly shared her home to many family members over the years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Fred P. Lawless; parents, Robert (Mary) Beard; and siblings James, William, Robert, Thomas and Marjorie "Tiny". Survived by children, Rochelle (Doug McIntosh) Lawless, Lewisville, TX; Fred (Sally) Lawless II, Shoreview, MN; Rosemary E. (Lewis G. Turner, Jr) Lawless, Omaha, NE; and Robert S. (Maria) Lawless, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Nicholas Lawless (Briana Laureano), Carissa Sanders, Katherine Lawless, Ann Lawless, Isabel Vela; and great-grandchildren, Amanda and Selena Lawless-Laureano; sister, Marilyn Foland, Plattsburg, MO; sister-in-law, Dorlores Kay Lawless, Cedar Rapids, IA; and sister-in-law/best friend, Charlene Lawless, Omaha NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

No Memorial Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nebraska Humane Society (8929 Fort St, Omaha NE 68134)

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
