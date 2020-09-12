1/1
Richard L. Carl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl, Richard L.

January 7, 1955 - September 3, 2020

Richard L. Carl, age 65, of Sunrise Beach, MO passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home. Rick was born January 7, 1955 in Omaha, NE, son of Jim and Patty Carl. On September 6, 1975, Rick and Toby (Kline) were united in marriage. They were together for 45 years at the time of his passing. Rick, The man, The myth, The Legend was a carpenter and skilled craftsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dog Junior. Rick was a loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, brother and friend. Rick is survived by his wife, Toby; son, Shane Carl and wife Hilary; his daughter, Kayla Carl; his grandbabies Stella, Scarlett, Hugh, Hank, Mallory and Micah; and his sisters Maryann, Pam, and Charyl. In his spare time he loved fishing and trail riding or just hanging out with family and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Patty Carl.

Come celebrate his life at the city park in Laurie, MO, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 11am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dogwood Animal shelter in Osage Beach, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved