Robert A. Inman
Inman, Robert A.

May 21, 1932 - August 31, 2020

Robert A. Inman of Omaha, passed away peacefully after a short but serious medical issue on August 31, 2020. Robert was 88 years of age. He worked for the Omaha Metropolitan Utility District (MUD) for 38 years as a Utility Mechanic and Senior Utility Mechanic, retiring in June 1994. Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice; brother, Roger (Maxine); four children: Michael, Patrick (Kathleen), Katherine (Ron), and Eric (Rachel); and six grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 9, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:00 am. Military Rites at the mortuary by American Legion Post #1. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. INTERMENT: Wednesday, 2pm at Whipple Cemetery in Griswold, IA. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
