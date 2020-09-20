1/
Robert J. Stover Jr.
Stover, Robert J. Jr.

February 19, 1957 - September 17, 2020

VISITATION: Monday, September 21, 5-7pm at Funeral Home, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 22, 10am at St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Memorials suggested to Papillion Lavista Schools Athletic Department or Fremont Catholic High School Athletic Department.

Please see Funeral Home website for full obituary

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN - Colonial Chapel

11902 W. Center Rd. 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
11902 W Center Road
Omaha, NE 68144
4023337200
