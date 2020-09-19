1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Johnson
1946 - 2020
Johnson, Robert L. "Bob"

October 24, 1946 - September 13, 2020

Robert "Bob" L. Johnson, age 74, of Wheaton, MN passed away at his home on September 13, 2020.

Bob was born on October 24, 1946 in Spirit Lake, IA. He grew up in Omaha, NE. Bob served in the United States Navy aboard the USS George Clymer. Bob was a licensed electrician by profession and worked in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Bob is survived by his wife, Christy; brother, Richard (Judy); daughter, Vanessa; son, Charlie (Candice); two wonderful grandsons; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Glynn and Vivienne; his brothers, Joseph and Daniel; and his sister, Sue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services are being planned at this time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bainbridgefuneralhome.com.

Bainbridge Funeral Home

106 10th St N, Wheaton, MN 56296 | (320) 563-8136

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bainbridge Funeral Home
106 10th St N
Wheaton, MN 56296
(320) 563-8136
