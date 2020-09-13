1/1
Robert Menicucci
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Menicucci, Robert

November 28, 1946 - September 10, 2020

Robert enjoyed many things in life and singing was his biggest passion. He was a retired bus driver for city of Omaha. He was preceded in death by parents. Survived by mother of children, Terry Lynn; children, Robert (Lisa), Ronnie (Kim), Rickey (Danna) and Crystal; siblings; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandkids; many family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Community Foundation. CELEBRATION OF LIFE September 14, 2020 11am with VISITATION starting 10am all at Westlawn Hillcrest.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
4025562500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved