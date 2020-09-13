Menicucci, RobertNovember 28, 1946 - September 10, 2020Robert enjoyed many things in life and singing was his biggest passion. He was a retired bus driver for city of Omaha. He was preceded in death by parents. Survived by mother of children, Terry Lynn; children, Robert (Lisa), Ronnie (Kim), Rickey (Danna) and Crystal; siblings; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandkids; many family and friends.Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Community Foundation. CELEBRATION OF LIFE September 14, 2020 11am with VISITATION starting 10am all at Westlawn Hillcrest.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500