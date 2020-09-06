Merrell-James, Dr. Rose Helen
Dr. Rose Helen Merrell-James was learning and inspiring others through education for her entire life. Dr Rose, as she came to be affectionately called, was also an advocate for wellness and self-care. In her spare time she worked as a certified Jazzercise instructor. Whether working on a cardio or stretching routine or in a classroom setting on the Shippensburg campus, she took on life with a confident, intelligent and compassionate resolve. She lived with great purpose and a quiet dignity. She will be missed.
Dr. Merrell-James was preceded in death by her father, Leon Merrell Sr.; mother, Jane Wynne Merrell; and sister, Claudette Merrell. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Terrence A. James of Chambersburg, PA; daughter: Nicole Danielle Richards, (Moustapha Diop), and grandson, Frederick Diop of New York; sisters, Paulette Merrell of Nebraska, and Leanette Merrell (Mike Gran) of Minnesota; brother, Leon Merrell Jr. (Karen) of Nebraska; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends and colleagues in the field of education.
Memorials suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Society.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.