Ryan Renner

Renner, Ryan

July 31, 1980 - September 1, 2020

Ryan Hall Renner is survived by his father and step-mother, Mark and Sherry Renner; and his mother and step-father, Lois and Rich Ferguson; sister, Renee Jackson (Ken) and nieces Taylor and Kate Jackson; aunt, Ramie Smith (Mark) and cousins, Kara Fairbairn and Jessie Hermann.

Ryan was a naturally gifted athlete who spent time trying to qualify for the PGA Golf Tour. He graduated from The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs with a degree in Microbiology, and was one semester from graduating with a Masters in Microbiology. He also spent one year at Colorado State Veterinary School in Ft. Collins, CO but decided to pursue Microbiology instead. Numerous health issues kept him from completing his education. He was a sweet and kind soul who loved animals. He was loved and will be missed.

Private Interment in Castle Rock, CO.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
