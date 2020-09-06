Comiskey, S. Craig "Mr. 'C'"



July 29, 1947 - September 4, 2020



Passed away in Omaha. Stephen Craig Comiskey was born in Des Moines, IA on July 29th, 1947 to S. James and Eunice "Sonny" Comiskey.



He spent over 40 years as a school counselor, known as Mr. 'C'. He loved every student. Those that excelled, he praised. Those that struggled, he helped in every way possible. He, along with 4 other softball enthusiasts, brought sanctioned Girl's High School Fast Pitch Softball to Nebraska in 1991. Craig coached the game for years at Ralston High School. Giving that up was one of the hardest things he had to do! After retirement, he spent 10 more years in the education system, doing what he could. Doing what he loved.



In his own words, "The only tears I wish shed for me are tears of joy. I had a very good life. I accomplished what I was placed on earth to do. Preceded in death by my mom, "Sonny"; and my father, S. James Comiskey. I am survived by my loving and caring wife, Colleen; her three children, David A. Breci, Becky Kyle (Mike), Kim Fisher (Mike Larsen); four grandchildren, Jacob and Kaitlyn Fisher, Madison and Ryder Kyle. I hope you will be as blessed as I was."



A Celebration of Life Service will be announced. Memorials may be directed to the family.



