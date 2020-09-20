Jorgensen, Sally L.
September 7, 1939 - September 18, 2020
Omaha. Survived by husband of 59 years: Robert; children: Kathleen Hansel, Michelle (Doug) Shonka; grandchildren: Robert Ticknor, Eyan Hansel, Zachery Shonka, Caleb Shonka, Cassandra Shonka; sisters: Jackie Byers, Mary Reidinger.
VISITATION Wednesday 6-7:30pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. SERVICE 11am Thursday, September 24, at Lutheran Church of The Master 2617 S 114th St. Omaha, NE. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha, NE. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Master Preschool.
