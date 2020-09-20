1/1
Sally L. Jorgensen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jorgensen, Sally L.

September 7, 1939 - September 18, 2020

Omaha. Survived by husband of 59 years: Robert; children: Kathleen Hansel, Michelle (Doug) Shonka; grandchildren: Robert Ticknor, Eyan Hansel, Zachery Shonka, Caleb Shonka, Cassandra Shonka; sisters: Jackie Byers, Mary Reidinger.

VISITATION Wednesday 6-7:30pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. SERVICE 11am Thursday, September 24, at Lutheran Church of The Master 2617 S 114th St. Omaha, NE. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha, NE. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Master Preschool.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of The Master
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved