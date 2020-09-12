Carlson, Sandra A.
September 17, 1934 - September 4, 2020
At age 85, Sandra met her Lord and Savior face to face on September 4, 2020.
Preceded by parents: Ruth and John Thompson; son, Randall Carlson; brother, Robert Thompson. Survived by children: Debra Heinz (Jim), Susan Engdahl (David), Jim Carlson (Kristina); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Sonia Sibert; brother, Duane Thompson; multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
SERVICES AT A LATER DATE.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.