Carlson, Sandra A.



September 17, 1934 - September 4, 2020



At age 85, Sandra met her Lord and Savior face to face on September 4, 2020.



Preceded by parents: Ruth and John Thompson; son, Randall Carlson; brother, Robert Thompson. Survived by children: Debra Heinz (Jim), Susan Engdahl (David), Jim Carlson (Kristina); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Sonia Sibert; brother, Duane Thompson; multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE



SERVICES AT A LATER DATE.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com



