Sandra A. Carlson
1934 - 2020
Carlson, Sandra A.

September 17, 1934 - September 4, 2020

At age 85, Sandra met her Lord and Savior face to face on September 4, 2020.

Preceded by parents: Ruth and John Thompson; son, Randall Carlson; brother, Robert Thompson. Survived by children: Debra Heinz (Jim), Susan Engdahl (David), Jim Carlson (Kristina); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Sonia Sibert; brother, Duane Thompson; multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

SERVICES AT A LATER DATE.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE 68152
(402) 451-1000
