Shirley (Hazelton) Higbee
1930 - 2020
Higbee, Shirley (Hazelton)

September 19, 1930 - August 12, 2020

Survived by daughters, Cheryl (George) Adamson and Lori (Gary) Richter; sons, Kevin and Brian; grandchildren, Heather (Dustin) Schultz and Justin (Erin) Riddle; and three step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren: Austin, Bryce, Morgan, Madelynn, Peyton, and Jaxson; and four step-great-grandchildren.

A 1948 graduate of Benson High School, Shirley kept in touch with classmates meeting them for lunch and planning reunions. She was a longtime member of Sweet Adelines and still attended their "Lunch Bunch." She was proud of her 15-year career in the Dept. of Surgery at UNMC. She was a loyal 85-year member of St. Paul United Methodist church. Shirley was rarely seen without lipstick and her earrings as those were needed "to be fully dressed." She always had a smile on her face and loved hugs. She will be missed by family and numerous friends.

Due to COVID, a private Celebration of Life will be held on her 90th birthday, September 19th at 11am. To view the service, go to the Saint Paul Benson Facebook page.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church and Omaha Performing Arts.

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
To view the service, go to the Saint Paul Benson Facebook page.
