1/1
Stanley E. "Pug" Meyer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meyer, Stanley E. "Pug"

April 18, 1926 - September 14, 2020

Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Stan worked for Robert's Dairy for 19 years and Future Foam for 15 years retiring in 1991.

Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Alma (Basch) Meyer; wife, Jessie (Wood) Meyer in 2011; sons, Clifford, Richard "Rick", Marty and Rodney Meyer; brother, Darrell "Keith" Meyer; sisters, Maxine Gibbs and Barbara Kahl. Survived by his daughter, Connie (Dave) Eledge of Council Bluffs; sons, Monty (Cindy) Meyer of Carter Lake, Douglas (Katie) Meyer of Jackson, CA; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions. In accordance with COVID-19, the family requests masks be worn.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved