Steve C. Lentz
Lentz, Steve C.

June 3, 1945 - September 11, 2020

20-year Veteran of the United States Air Force and retired employee of Northrup Grumman. Our loving husband and father passed away in Omaha, NE on September 11th.

He is survived by his "high school sweetheart" and wife of 54 years, Allida; his daughter, Kari Sidener (Mark); his son, Steve Lentz (Laura); and four grandchildren: Christian Sidener (Hannah), who are expecting his first great-grandson, Colton Sidener (Olivia Falt), Kendal Lentz and Caden Lentz.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 16th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or Paralyzed Veterans of America.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
