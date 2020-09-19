Steven Eschell

Eschell, Steven
Age 73 - September 17, 2020
Survived by wife of 32 years, Robin; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Pat Thompson of Papillion; brothers-in-law, John (Cindy) Thompson of Papillion and James Thompson of Richland, WA; sister-in-law, Tish (Mark) Mineer of Phoenix, AZ; 8 nieces; 1 nephew.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS Sunday, September 20, 4-6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. INTERMENT Monday, September 21, 10am at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.
