Roberts, Terry L.
August 3, 1957 - September 20, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elaine (Craig) Roberts; brother, Barney Roberts. Survived by his children, Tracy Roberts (Dan Tippets), Cindy Rasmussen (Jeff), Michael Roberts (Tiffany Belieu), Jesse Roberts; siblings, Barbara Maron and Leslie Binau (Larry); sister-in-law, Theresa Roberts; three grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.