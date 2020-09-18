Dear Carol,

While there is no way we can feel your pain. We do feel your loss. Peace and love to you and your family during this sorrowful time. My sincere condolences and please let me know if you need help with anything. Omg!! Ted, wow you are family to us at bingo. You’re are a special person and shared your love, laughs, jokes and smile. Ted, you left a big impact in all of our lives one way or another. This real, real hurts but one thing about it you leaves us all with great memories and blessings. Carol, know that I’m thinking of you and your family. Hugs and comfort in prayers and love. I call you mom and we are family always and forever. I love you guys and definitely going to miss seeing you too. God bless you and your family.

Deanna Orduna

Family