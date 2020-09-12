Siedlik, Theresa D., R.N.
December 14, 1952 - September 9, 2020
Terri was born in Omaha to Thadeus and Mary Dolinski. She graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School and earned her Registered Nursing Degree from UNMC. Terri married the love of her life, Ray Siedlik in 1971, raised a family and was known for her hard work as a ER nurse for 40 years. She was a proud wife and sister of Vietnam Veterans. She will be truly missed.
Terrri is survived by husband of over 49 years, Raymond; son, Jeff (Carri) Siedlik; daughter, Janelle Siedlik; grandchildren, Ryan Murphy and Ella and Autumn Siedlik; sisters, Loddie Dolinski of Denver, CO and Sophie Dolinski of Yutan, NE; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Joe Dolinski.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 9:30am at St. Gerald's Catholic Church. VISITATION: Monday at 6pm, followed by a Wake Service at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Masks are required at both services. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.
