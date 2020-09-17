1/1
Thomas E. Houston
Houston, Thomas E.

March 31, 1941 - September 2, 2020

Thomas E. Houston was born on March 31, 1941 and went to heaven on Sept. 2, 2020 in Omaha. He worked over 30 years as an over-the-road truck driver and enjoyed spending free time with his family. Thomas moved to Long Beach, California in 1977 where he lived for over 40 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Jacqueline Henderson of Omaha, Dr. Curtis Todd of Houston, and Sensei Thomas Todd of Omaha; grandchildren: Ciara, Tommy, Adrienne, Kellie, and Tyson; great-grandchildren Noah, Tommy, Apollo; brothers: Eddie Houston, Bobby Houston, Larry Hall, and Ronnie Cunningham; sister: Lindia-Bradley-Whitehead. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Houston Sr. and Eliza West; brother, Robert Houston; his previous wife and mother of his children, Annie L. Todd; and his loving partner of 40 years, Theresa Carmichael.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
