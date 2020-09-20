1/1
Vincent George Mueller Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mueller, Vincent George Jr.

December 10, 1936 - September 13, 2020

Preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Ed White; daughter- in-law, Monica Nelson; parents, Vincent and Ailene (Hosmer) Mueller, brother-in-law, John Shea. Survived by wife of 58 years, Helen Claire Mueller; sons, Kevin and Brian Mueller; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one on the way.

VISITATION one hour prior to Service at the Church. MEMORIAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Thursday, September 24, at 10:30am at St. Robert of Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Inurnment Friday, September 25 at 11am at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions sent in care of the family and designated at a later date.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-burket.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Robert of Bellarmine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Robert of Bellarmine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Inurnment
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
11902 W Center Road
Omaha, NE 68144
4023337200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved