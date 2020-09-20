Mueller, Vincent George Jr.



December 10, 1936 - September 13, 2020



Preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Ed White; daughter- in-law, Monica Nelson; parents, Vincent and Ailene (Hosmer) Mueller, brother-in-law, John Shea. Survived by wife of 58 years, Helen Claire Mueller; sons, Kevin and Brian Mueller; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one on the way.



VISITATION one hour prior to Service at the Church. MEMORIAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Thursday, September 24, at 10:30am at St. Robert of Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Inurnment Friday, September 25 at 11am at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions sent in care of the family and designated at a later date.



CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN



11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-burket.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store