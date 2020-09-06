1/1
Walter Joe "Bud" Powers Jr.
Powers, Walter Joe "Bud", Jr.

October 13, 1945 - August 31, 2020

Long time detective for Bellevue Police Department. Age 74. Survived by son, Tim; and granddaughters, Natalie and Brook Powers.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 8, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view video of the Service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Powers obituary. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and Amerian Legion Post #331. INTERMENT: La Platte Cemetery. Memorials directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St.,

Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000

| www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
(402) 291-5000
