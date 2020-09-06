1/
William "Bill" Hackenberg Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hackenberg, William "Bill", Sr.

July 17, 1935 - August 28, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy. Survived by sons, William Jr. (Maria), Tom (Stacy); 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; niece, Kathy (Ray) Collins; family and friends.

VISITATION Tuesday 5–6:30pm with Rosary 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday 10:30am at St. Philip Neri Church 8200 N. 30th St. Omaha. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Philip Neri Church.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved