Heider, William J.
April 4, 1928 - September 10, 2020
Preceded in death by sister, Patricia Gordon; son-in-law, Jeff Schmit. Survived by wife, Bernice Heider; son, Mark Heider (Arlene); daughters: Kim Heider, Jan Spanke (Bob), Amy Schmit, Teresa Clausen (Scott); grandchildren: Kyle Schmit, Michaela, Haley, and Samantha Clausen, Wyatt Heider and Zach Spanke.
Observing CDC Guidelines, the family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 17th at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. Entombment with military honors: Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Masses or memorials to Madonna School.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
