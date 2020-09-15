Fila, William Lee "Bill"



November 22, 1946 - September 10, 2020



William Lee "Bill" Fila, 73, of Omaha died Thursday, Sept. 10th 2020, at his home. Bill was born November 22, 1946 in Omaha, NE, to William and Dorothy (Kowalewski) Fila.



Bill attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Central Catholic High School and furthered his education at Lincoln School of Commerce where he studied accounting.



On July 8th, 1967 he was united in marriage to Charlene Benson and worked at the army ammunition plant in Grand Island. Then he went on to manage the family owned Seven Seas Bar with his brother Rick. The couple and their children moved to Johnsons Lake in Elwood in 1977 where he began working at Sperry New Holland in Lexington. He later returned to New Holland in Grand Island until he retired. After retirement he moved to Omaha.



Bill enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and not only playing but watching a good round of golf. He also loved cheering on his New York Yankees each season.



Survivors of the immediate family include Christopher (Tonica) Fila of Grand Island and Tami (Mark) Maguire of Omaha; three sisters and brothers-in-laws, Paula and Bob Parmley of Chandler, AZ; Pam and Steve Lofholm of Roseville, CA; Penny and Bob Schwieger of Grand Island; sister–in-law, Sheila Fila of Grand Island; five granddaughters, Mallarie Fila of Omaha and Shayna Fila of Grand Island, Jordyn (Nate) Jackson of Kearney, and Melanie and Jacey Maguire of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Arya and Liam Jackson. Also left to cherish his memory are eleven nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rick Fila.



SERVICES: 10:30am Thursday, September 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, NE, with Fr. Martin Egging officiating. Private Inurnment at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. SCRIPTURE ROSARY SERVICE: 6pm Wednesday, September 16th, at the church with public visitation from 5-6pm.



Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church or Grand Island Central Catholic High School.



