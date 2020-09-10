Lanspa, Donald E.
September 4, 1933 - September 5, 2020
Donald Lanspa of Southlake, Texas, entered into the eternal life on September 5, 2020, at the age of 87.
He is survived by his children, Mark Lanspa (D. Gregory Scarffe) of New York, NY; Patricia Lanspa Duty (Todd Duty) of Phoenix, AZ; and Paul Lanspa (Katryce Lanspa) of Roanoke, TX,; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Victoria Lanspa; his cherished wife of 59 years, Barbara Lanspa, preceded him in death by just 92 days.
Donald was a 1951 graduate of Scottsbluff High School and graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1955. He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. He received his MBA from Denver University. Saturdays in the Fall will not be the same without Donald's passionate following and post-game analysis of his beloved Fighting Irish football.
SERVICES: Saturday, Sept 12, 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Lanspa Family Seminary Trust at the University of Notre Dame (https://giving.nd.edu/lanspa
).
