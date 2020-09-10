1/
Barbara J. McClellan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preceded in death by husband, Cleo W. Sr.; parents, Gomer and Mary Kershaw; brothers, Harold and Lester. Survived by children, Kirk (Sally), Steve (Rita), Kent (Joanne), Lisa (Jr.), Kevin (Gerri), Bill, Lori, Missy (Charlie); sister, Phyllis; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, September 12, at 11am with VISITATION one hour prior at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
4025562500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved