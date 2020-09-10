Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Preceded in death by husband, Cleo W. Sr.; parents, Gomer and Mary Kershaw; brothers, Harold and Lester. Survived by children, Kirk (Sally), Steve (Rita), Kent (Joanne), Lisa (Jr.), Kevin (Gerri), Bill, Lori, Missy (Charlie); sister, Phyllis; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, September 12, at 11am with VISITATION one hour prior at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store