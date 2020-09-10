Clark, Alejo



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Alejo Clark of Omaha, NE on September 8, 2020 at the young age of 31.



He will be held close in the hearts of his parents, Jerome Clark, Sr. and Marie (Ariza) Clark; siblings, Maricruz Soto, Cecilio M. Ariza, (Christine), Monique Clark, Jerome Clark, Jr.; nephew, Cecilio M. Ariza, Jr.; niece, Mia M. Ariza; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Alejo is preceded in death by his grandparents and great-



grandparents.



FUNERAL: Friday, September 11th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary.



