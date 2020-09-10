1/1
Ardith M. Hartford
1936 - 2020
Hartford, Ardith M.

Age 84

Ardith M. Hartford, of Omaha, passed away September 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Wendell and Helen (Zehnder) Hughes; and her brother, David Hughes. Ardith is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Richard; her children: Timothy (Teresa) Hartford of Pleasant Prairie, WI; Jeanne Kalina of Omaha; Alan Hartford of Medford, MA; and Jill (Gerald) Huebert of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; brother, Arthur (Patricia) Hughes of Bethesda, MD; sister, Nancy (Daniel) Gamber of Washington, D.C.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

A memorial service for immediate family only will be held on Friday, September 11, at 1pm. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Memorials may be made to Westside Church, the American Heart Association, or Special Olympics Nebraska.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
live-streamed on the funeral home website
Funeral services provided by
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE 68022
(402) 289-2222
