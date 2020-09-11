1/1
Leo E. Martinez
1931 - 2020
Martinez, Leo E.

February 19, 1931 - September 8, 2020

Preceded in death by daughter, Claire Riveria. Survived by wife of 69 years, Martha; children: Rosalie (John) Casarez, Dennis Martinez, Kevin (Lori) Martinez; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; many other family and friends.

SERVICES: 2pm Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation begins one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

(402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE 68152
(402) 451-1000
