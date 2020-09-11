1/
Francis J. Pauly
1935 - 2020
Pauly, Francis J.

December 7, 1935 - September 8, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, JoAnne Pauly; parents, Ray and Marie Pauly; 4 siblings. Survived by children, Julie McNeil, Lori Pauly, Chuck Pauly, Kari (Ken) Reynolds; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings.

VISITATION begins Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4:30pm. Memorials to the family.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
