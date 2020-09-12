Henry, Elmer L.
December 18, 1934 - September 9, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Loretta. Survived by children, Donald Henry, John Henry, Kathy (Bill) Poehling; grandchildren: Christopher, Lisa, Billy, Bobby, Nick, Sheri, Boston; great-grandchildren, Austyn Blodgett. Weston Henry. Will Poehling and Genevieve Poehling.
VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the mortuary.
FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.