Elmer L. Henry
1934 - 2020
Henry, Elmer L.

December 18, 1934 - September 9, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Loretta. Survived by children, Donald Henry, John Henry, Kathy (Bill) Poehling; grandchildren: Christopher, Lisa, Billy, Bobby, Nick, Sheri, Boston; great-grandchildren, Austyn Blodgett. Weston Henry. Will Poehling and Genevieve Poehling.

VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the mortuary.

FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ

FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
