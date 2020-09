Renken, Bernice L.March 15, 1939 - September 7, 2020Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Renken. Survived by her children, Christine (James) Carey, Mark (Annette) Renken, Stacey (Mark) Jurek and Teresa Renken; grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Hannah, Jennifer, Evan, Eric, Emerson, Elia and Easton; sisters, Lu Torczon, Fran Ward and Cleo Nienaber; and her extended family and many dear friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 10:30am, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church with interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Monday, after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siena Francis House or the American Cancer Society John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com