1/1
Theresa D. Siedlik
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Siedlik, Theresa D., R.N.

December 14, 1952 - September 9, 2020

Terri was born in Omaha to Thadeus and Mary Dolinski. She graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School and earned her Registered Nursing Degree from UNMC. Terri married the love of her life, Ray Siedlik in 1971, raised a family and was known for her hard work as a ER nurse for 40 years. She was a proud wife and sister of Vietnam Veterans. She will be truly missed.

Terrri is survived by husband of over 49 years, Raymond; son, Jeff (Carri) Siedlik; daughter, Janelle Siedlik; grandchildren, Ryan Murphy and Ella and Autumn Siedlik; sisters, Loddie Dolinski of Denver, CO and Sophie Dolinski of Yutan, NE; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Joe Dolinski.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 9:30am at St. Gerald's Catholic Church. VISITATION: Monday at 6pm, followed by a Wake Service at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Masks are required at both services. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Wake
07:00 PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Gerald's Catholic Church.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
(402) 293-0999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved