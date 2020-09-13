1/
Geraldine M. Vanek
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanek, Geraldine M.

July 7, 1929 - September 8, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, September 15th from 9am to 10am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 10am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:30pm, St. John Cemetery in Prague, NE.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil or Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
broadcast of the Vigil or Mass
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:30 PM
St. John Cemeter
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Vigil
10:00 AM
Our Queen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Queen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved