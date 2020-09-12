1/1
Steven Wells Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hicks, Steven Wells

October 27, 1950 - September 4, 2020

Steven passed away in New Orleans, LA, where he lived with his wife after having retired from a highly-awarded 40-year advertising and political consulting career based primarily in Jackson, MS. He was the author of five novels and seven New Orleans Dining Guides. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis D. and Dorothy L. Hicks, Omaha. He is survived by his wife Liliclaire, New Orleans, LA; daughter Cecily (Jeff) Stevens and granddaughter Bridget, Atlanta, GA; brother Paul (Jane) Hicks, Omaha; nephews, Cliff Hicks, San Jose, CA, and Curtis (Melissa) Hicks, Omaha.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved