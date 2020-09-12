Hicks, Steven Wells
October 27, 1950 - September 4, 2020
Steven passed away in New Orleans, LA, where he lived with his wife after having retired from a highly-awarded 40-year advertising and political consulting career based primarily in Jackson, MS. He was the author of five novels and seven New Orleans Dining Guides. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis D. and Dorothy L. Hicks, Omaha. He is survived by his wife Liliclaire, New Orleans, LA; daughter Cecily (Jeff) Stevens and granddaughter Bridget, Atlanta, GA; brother Paul (Jane) Hicks, Omaha; nephews, Cliff Hicks, San Jose, CA, and Curtis (Melissa) Hicks, Omaha.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.