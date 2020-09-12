Clatterbuck, Sharon Lynn



February 27, 1939 - September 10, 2020



Age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home after an extended illness. Sharon was born in Council Bluffs, to Bud and May Larsen.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward of 51 years; brothers, Larry and Buddy.



Sharon attended Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. She worked for many years as the Purchasing Officer for Cornhusker Casulty Insurance, and as a personal banker at Pentagon Federal Credit Union in Omaha, retiring in October of 2008. Sharon and her husband, Ed were known all over the Midwest for their hand crafted keepsakes and birdhouses they sold at craft fairs. Sharon had a passion for painting, flower gardening, and traveling the world. Her house was featured in the 2010 Council Bluffs Garden Walk. Sharon reconnected with her classmates from high school after the death of her husband, and was a proud member of the 57 Club. During her life Sharon's family was always her first priority. In her later years she traveled the world with her husband, Ed, and later with her friends and relatives after his passing.



Survivors include sons, Ed (Teri), of Yutan, NE, Ron (Pam) of Bailey, CO; brothers, Terry (Grace) Larsen, of Omaha, Denny (Linda), Joe (Kathy) of Benton, AR; sister, Connie (Rich) Kaiser, of McClellend, IA.; grandchildren, Chelsea (David) Gatewood, Sundance (Shakody) Carson of San Antonio, TX, Tanner Carman, of Bailey, CO, Olivia Carman, of Lakewood, CO; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Stucker, Connie (Mike) Hecker, all of Council Bluffs, Kristy (Ted) Smith,of Broomfield, CO, David Stucker, of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, and cousins.



FUNERAL and VISITATION open to "family" members only due to COVID-19. Masks are required. No luncheon due to COVID-19. Memorials may be directed to the family.



