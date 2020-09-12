1/1
Sharon Lynn Clatterbuck
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clatterbuck, Sharon Lynn

February 27, 1939 - September 10, 2020

Age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home after an extended illness. Sharon was born in Council Bluffs, to Bud and May Larsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward of 51 years; brothers, Larry and Buddy.

Sharon attended Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. She worked for many years as the Purchasing Officer for Cornhusker Casulty Insurance, and as a personal banker at Pentagon Federal Credit Union in Omaha, retiring in October of 2008. Sharon and her husband, Ed were known all over the Midwest for their hand crafted keepsakes and birdhouses they sold at craft fairs. Sharon had a passion for painting, flower gardening, and traveling the world. Her house was featured in the 2010 Council Bluffs Garden Walk. Sharon reconnected with her classmates from high school after the death of her husband, and was a proud member of the 57 Club. During her life Sharon's family was always her first priority. In her later years she traveled the world with her husband, Ed, and later with her friends and relatives after his passing.

Survivors include sons, Ed (Teri), of Yutan, NE, Ron (Pam) of Bailey, CO; brothers, Terry (Grace) Larsen, of Omaha, Denny (Linda), Joe (Kathy) of Benton, AR; sister, Connie (Rich) Kaiser, of McClellend, IA.; grandchildren, Chelsea (David) Gatewood, Sundance (Shakody) Carson of San Antonio, TX, Tanner Carman, of Bailey, CO, Olivia Carman, of Lakewood, CO; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Stucker, Connie (Mike) Hecker, all of Council Bluffs, Kristy (Ted) Smith,of Broomfield, CO, David Stucker, of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

FUNERAL and VISITATION open to "family" members only due to COVID-19. Masks are required. No luncheon due to COVID-19. Memorials may be directed to the family.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved