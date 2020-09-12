1/1
Charles N. Yeager
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yeager, Charles N.

May 26, 1936 - September 8, 2020

Charles Norris "Charlie" Yeager, 84 years.

Born in Oakland, Iowa, raised in Avoca, Iowa and a 1954 graduate. Charlie worked in computer services for Mutual of Omaha for 33 years before retiring at the age of 51. He enjoyed his retirement by golfing, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sondra Yeager; parents, Norris and Verna Yeager; sister, Shirley Pope; son, Craig Yeager.

Survived by sons, Jeff (Rebecca) of Blair, Ne, Chris of McClelland, Iowa; daughter, Terri Allen (Jeff) of Gretna, Ne; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; dear friend, Patricia Miller.

Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held Saturday, October 10th, 2pm, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland, Iowa.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved