Yeager, Charles N.



May 26, 1936 - September 8, 2020



Charles Norris "Charlie" Yeager, 84 years.



Born in Oakland, Iowa, raised in Avoca, Iowa and a 1954 graduate. Charlie worked in computer services for Mutual of Omaha for 33 years before retiring at the age of 51. He enjoyed his retirement by golfing, fishing and hunting.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sondra Yeager; parents, Norris and Verna Yeager; sister, Shirley Pope; son, Craig Yeager.



Survived by sons, Jeff (Rebecca) of Blair, Ne, Chris of McClelland, Iowa; daughter, Terri Allen (Jeff) of Gretna, Ne; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; dear friend, Patricia Miller.



Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held Saturday, October 10th, 2pm, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland, Iowa.



