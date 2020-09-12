Carl, Richard L.



January 7, 1955 - September 3, 2020



Richard L. Carl, age 65, of Sunrise Beach, MO passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home. Rick was born January 7, 1955 in Omaha, NE, son of Jim and Patty Carl. On September 6, 1975, Rick and Toby (Kline) were united in marriage. They were together for 45 years at the time of his passing. Rick, The man, The myth, The Legend was a carpenter and skilled craftsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dog Junior. Rick was a loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, brother and friend. Rick is survived by his wife, Toby; son, Shane Carl and wife Hilary; his daughter, Kayla Carl; his grandbabies Stella, Scarlett, Hugh, Hank, Mallory and Micah; and his sisters Maryann, Pam, and Charyl. In his spare time he loved fishing and trail riding or just hanging out with family and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Patty Carl.



Come celebrate his life at the city park in Laurie, MO, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 11am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dogwood Animal shelter in Osage Beach, MO.



